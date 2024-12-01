MSD Partners L.P. Has $38,000 Holdings in Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX)

MSD Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Free Report) by 95.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,095 shares during the period. Theriva Biologics comprises about 0.0% of MSD Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Theriva Biologics were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Theriva Biologics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of TOVX stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Theriva Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($6.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.25) by ($0.56).

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

