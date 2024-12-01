Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 100000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05. The firm has a market cap of C$25.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
Further Reading
