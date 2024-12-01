Morton Community Bank Sells 240 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Morton Community Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.2% of Morton Community Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $6,611,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,268.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $529.41 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $568.75 and a 200-day moving average of $529.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

