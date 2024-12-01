Morton Community Bank Sells 200 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Morton Community Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

SPGI stock opened at $522.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $533.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.36.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

