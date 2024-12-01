Morton Community Bank Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Morton Community Bank increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,614.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $67.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

