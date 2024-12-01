Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $567.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $795.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $817.96. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.73 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,913,521 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

