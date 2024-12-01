Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 542,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,696,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 22.3% of Michael & Susan Dell Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $605.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $585.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $455.41 and a 52-week high of $606.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.