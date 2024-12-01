MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUOL opened at $348.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.31 and a beta of 0.79. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $364.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $311,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,001,597.60. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.44, for a total value of $2,904,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,288.64. This trade represents a 13.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,686. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.33.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

