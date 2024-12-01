MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,198 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 709.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $184.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.64. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $190.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

