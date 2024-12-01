MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 794.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 15,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 82,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $123.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.27%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

