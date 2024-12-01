MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Update

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 81,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

MEI Pharma stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. 3,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.83. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $6.91.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

