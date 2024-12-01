McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Position Lifted by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth $596,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3,120.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 113,164 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter valued at $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGRC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 15,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $1,898,899.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,630,430.92. This trade represents a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Dawson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,000. The trade was a 83.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,411. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $121.85 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $130.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $266.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 13.64%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.