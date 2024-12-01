Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 177,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,258,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Under Armour by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 613,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 199,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $84,919.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,240.19. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

UAA stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -323.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.66. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

