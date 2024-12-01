Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $1.80 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 107.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,899,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,088,000 after buying an additional 1,502,249 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.5% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,978,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,260,000 after purchasing an additional 677,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,032,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,584,000 after purchasing an additional 415,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 63.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,666,000 after purchasing an additional 366,614 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,045,000 after purchasing an additional 330,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. This represents a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This trade represents a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,673 shares of company stock worth $509,688. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $85.14 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.58.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

