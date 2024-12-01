Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.63. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.6108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.86.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

