MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.14% of MasTec worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 132.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,592.98. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,426,096.54. This trade represents a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,823 shares of company stock worth $7,493,301. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.53 and its 200-day moving average is $116.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

