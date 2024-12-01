MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director C Robert Campbell Sells 3,000 Shares

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,159,310. This represents a 6.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C Robert Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.53 and a 200 day moving average of $116.34. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

