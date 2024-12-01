Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2,386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 172,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,517,000 after purchasing an additional 165,155 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4,189.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 163,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after buying an additional 159,981 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,997,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1,055.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 32,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LANC opened at $185.84 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $161.54 and a 52 week high of $215.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $466.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.36 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 65.74%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.