Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 65.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,740 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $13,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $1,941,563.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,478,220.22. This represents a 8.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,981 shares of company stock worth $1,970,066. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -104.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.37 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

