Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 13,004 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Spire worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Spire by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 107,662 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.50 to $60.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.93.

NYSE SR opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.25. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $3.14 dividend. This represents a $12.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.16%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.85%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

