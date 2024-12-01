Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in M/I Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHO opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 6.81. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $176.18.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,200. This represents a 51.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MHO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

