Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 73.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 642.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Balchem in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $180.52 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $123.88 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Balchem

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.