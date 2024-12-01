Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 27,673 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Twilio by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $9,497,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $104.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.87.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,682 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $437,938.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,219,595.98. This trade represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $271,393.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,919,646.26. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,946 shares of company stock worth $3,354,771 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

