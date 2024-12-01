Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Increases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $68.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.