Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $317,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $272.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.32 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.92.

Read Our Latest Report on LOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,697 shares of company stock worth $5,214,586 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.