Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 1.9% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,256 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 11,235.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after buying an additional 1,686,007 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after buying an additional 852,183 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 47.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,300,000 after buying an additional 792,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 527.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 605,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,852,000 after acquiring an additional 509,261 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX stock opened at $121.83 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $79.67 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

