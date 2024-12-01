MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) & Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) Financial Analysis

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) and Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MARA 1 5 4 0 2.30 Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 0.00

MARA presently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential downside of 14.90%. Given MARA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MARA is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MARA $387.51 million 22.77 $261.17 million $0.79 34.71 Prestige Wealth $350,000.00 24.43 -$1.04 million N/A N/A

MARA has higher revenue and earnings than Prestige Wealth.

Risk and Volatility

MARA has a beta of 5.52, meaning that its share price is 452% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Wealth has a beta of 3.7, meaning that its share price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MARA 27.48% -8.40% -6.92% Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of MARA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of MARA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MARA beats Prestige Wealth on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc. in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

