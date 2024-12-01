LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 155.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

