Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) is Caligan Partners LP’s Largest Position

Caligan Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,118,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242,353 shares during the quarter. Liquidia accounts for 25.7% of Caligan Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Caligan Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of Liquidia worth $81,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQDA. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 38,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $43,240.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,054.36. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,260 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $25,108.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,025.13. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,551 shares of company stock valued at $236,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James raised Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

