Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Declares $0.00 Dividend

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 30th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0007 per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Light Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGSXY opened at $0.85 on Friday. Light has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.
Light Company Profile
