Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Declares $0.00 Dividend

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 30th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0007 per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGSXY opened at $0.85 on Friday. Light has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

