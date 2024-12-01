Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Stock Price Up 10.7% – Here’s Why

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 43,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 143,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Libero Copper & Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$20.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 8.41.

Get Libero Copper & Gold alerts:

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Libero Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libero Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.