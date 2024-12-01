Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Legend Power Systems Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:LPSIF opened at $0.14 on Friday. Legend Power Systems has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.
About Legend Power Systems
