LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

LCNB has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years. LCNB has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

LCNB stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.49 million, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.75. LCNB has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

