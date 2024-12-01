Lavaca Capital LLC Takes $279,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.