Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.