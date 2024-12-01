L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 70,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AIQUY traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $33.25. 118,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,367. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

