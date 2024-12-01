L.M. Kohn & Company Trims Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period.

Shares of BME opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $42.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

