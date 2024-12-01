L.M. Kohn & Company Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,084 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,909,000 after buying an additional 109,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 21.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,953,000 after buying an additional 1,226,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,445,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,728,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,976,000 after buying an additional 1,074,623 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. The trade was a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

