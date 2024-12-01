L.M. Kohn & Company Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,517,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 166.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,689 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,373,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth $40,798,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy Stock Up 0.2 %

Chewy stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.35.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

