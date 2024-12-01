L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases Shares of 4,721 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,721 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,111 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,529 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,943,074 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $288,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,560 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,409,395 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,965,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,494 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,335 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,261 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,198,233 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $58,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

