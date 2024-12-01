L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases 1,755 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.