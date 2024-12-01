L.M. Kohn & Company Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,722 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,068,000 after acquiring an additional 526,226 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,968,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after acquiring an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,958.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,680,000 after acquiring an additional 263,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $260.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $193.05 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

