L.M. Kohn & Company Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 277.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 268,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,101 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at $443,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,032,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

