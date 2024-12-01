Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Baird R W

Baird R W lowered shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 149.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925,878 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 6,076.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,834,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,809 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 348.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,162 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,859,000 after acquiring an additional 740,398 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 518.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 716,919 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.