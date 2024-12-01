KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,447 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,468,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,755,838,000 after purchasing an additional 996,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 315.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,179,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,623,000 after purchasing an additional 895,891 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $162.87 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.74 and its 200-day moving average is $123.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.