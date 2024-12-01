Kestra Investment Management LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Arbor Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,511,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 797,453 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,443,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 52.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 291,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 100,055 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,099 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

ABR opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 35.68 and a quick ratio of 35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $16.35.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.41%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

