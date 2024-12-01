Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,813 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $409.13 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $294.34 and a one year high of $410.94. The stock has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

