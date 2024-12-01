Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after acquiring an additional 852,183 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RTX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,122,000 after purchasing an additional 362,340 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,740,000 after buying an additional 408,551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,347,000 after buying an additional 417,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,421,000 after buying an additional 490,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX stock opened at $121.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $79.67 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.34 and a 200-day moving average of $114.55.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

