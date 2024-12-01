Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,975.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.