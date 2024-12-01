Kestra Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Kestra Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,959 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF worth $14,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FELG stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $35.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

